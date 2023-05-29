Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MICHIGAN CITY — The proposed 114-lot Woodland Ridge subdivision is cruising toward approval by enthusiastic city officials.

“We like the development. We like the idea of the development,” Plan Commission Secretary Geraldine McCabe-Miele said.

The commission voted unanimously last week to forward the primary plat to the City Council for approval.

It would be the first subdivision of its size built in the city in about half a century.

Developer Mike West, representing Green Development Ventures and Allen Edwin Homes of Portage, Michigan, said the latter built its 10,000th house in December after 27 years in business. The company is on track to build 800 to 900 this year.

The new subdivision would be built in three phases over four to six years, depending on demand, West said. The first phase, on the northern portion of the property, would be for 54 houses. The second and third phases would be on the southern and eastern portions of the site.

A 32-acre parcel is under option at 4842 N. 900 West, along Woodland Avenue and near Pahs Road.

The area near there is expected to see additional business development to meet the demand of additional residents, Planning and Development Director Skyler York said.

Each Woodland Ridge ranch house would be 1,400 to 2,200 square feet, likely starting at $280,000, West said. The company plans to sell the homes to middle-class buyers.

That market segment is in short supply in the city, according to recent housing studies.

The houses would feature three to five bedrooms, two or three bathrooms, and two- or three-car attached garages. The company has 15 to 20 designs to choose from.

The city requires 2.6-acre parks for a subdivision of this size, but York is recommending that the city approve a smaller park, of one-third acre, for this development.

West said the pocket park would be between lots 109 and 110 and feature a playground, pavilion, benches, picnic tables under the pavilion, and open space.

“We do things that are used, that are easy to maintain,” he said, to reduce costs for the homeowners association and the homeowners.

Another deviation from the city’s planning codes would be to require homeowners to plant trees in their front yards instead of on the city’s right of way. That avoids roots causing problems with the sidewalks.

West is asking permission to put sidewalks on only one side of the street while making sure the subdivision is easily walkable throughout. A sidewalk would bisect the park to allow easier access to it.

McCabe-Miele asked several questions about accessibility and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I know the state standards and federal standards don’t require it, but I would urge you to consider it,” she said. “When they really make a way for people with disabilities to use things, the demand is there.”

West said the company has experience in customizing houses to suit customers’ needs.

Mayor Duane Parry said the city’s bus service would adjust routes to serve the subdivision as needed.