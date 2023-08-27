Q: My husband and I executed wills when the kids were young. They are all in their 20s now. Should we amend the wills to remove the guardian language?

A: This is one of those things that you can do, but it probably isn’t necessary. If you appointed guardians for minor children in your wills and the children are no longer minors, then the provision in the will simply lapses. A court isn’t going to insist on naming a guardian for adult children simply because your wills nominate someone to serve as guardian.

Although you don’t need to rewrite the will because the kids don’t require a guardian, there still might be a good reason to consider sitting down with an attorney and reviewing the estate plan. Personally, I think it’s a good idea to blow the dust off the plan every five or 10 years to make sure nothing needs to be tweaked.

For example, if you named a sibling personal representative because your kids were minors, you may want to make sure that is still what you want. My experience is when the children become adults, parents sometimes change the personal representative because they couldn’t name the children initially because of their age or level of maturity.

Also, just revisiting the will to make sure the testamentary language still reflects your views. A lot can happen in 10 years and you may want to reconsider distribution language in the will by naming different beneficiaries or changing percentages.

In either case, the children growing into adulthood is one of those life changing moments that warrant at least a review of the estate plan. Changes may not be necessary but it can’t hurt to at least take a look.

Q: My oldest child recently turned 18. I remember in a past column that you mentioned that you had your kids sign something when they turned 18. What was the document and should I have my son do it also?

A: When my children turned 18, each of them executed powers of attorney and health care representative designations naming my wife and I as attorneys-in-fact and health care representatives. Even though the kids are no longer minors, they are still knuckleheads. With that in mind, we wanted the legal authority to help them out from time to time and those documents allow that.

During Logan’s first year in college, he came down with meningitis. Having those documents in place allowed us to communicate directly with the doctors. We were able to find out what was going on directly from the medical professionals. We were also able to talk to the school directly to let them know what was happening and made arrangements with his classes since he was going to be off campus for a little while.

Some may argue that these documents are unnecessary but I’m a firm believer in being prepared. You may not need them, but it’s a good idea to have them just in case.

Thanks for the questions.