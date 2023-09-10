Q: Is it possible to name one child as heir and then direct them to share the inheritance with the other children? I think it would be easier if only one person is involved rather than all four of them.

A: Yes, it is possible to name one child beneficiary of the estate to the exclusion of the other kids. You can also direct that child to share the inheritance with the other children. However, the problem is forcing them to actually share the money.

When you leave an inheritance to a person, the inheritance becomes their property, even if you expect them to share it with other family members. Now don’t get me wrong, they might share the inheritance with the other children. On the other hand, they might buy a vacation home and forget about the other children. Unfortunately, when all of this happens, you’ll be gone so you aren’t likely to know how it turns out.

Now, I have seen situations like this a number of times and the beneficiary usually shares the money. But like I said, there isn’t really a way for me to force them to share it. The presumption is if you named one child beneficiary in your will and excluded everyone else, you wanted that child to have that money and it becomes their personal property.

Another reason that you may want to reconsider is due to potential gift tax issues.

If you leave all of your property to one person and they then share it with others, that’s a gift. Now, it’s unlikely that they will have to pay any gift tax, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a gift.

For 2023, an individual can give to any other individual up to $17,000.00 without any reporting. The $17,000.00 isn’t a limit, but rather a triggering event. If you give any one individual more than $17,000.00, you will likely have to report the gift to the IRS utilizing a gift tax return. Because of the size of the unified tax credit, it’s unlikely that any gift tax will actually be owed, assuming of course that you aren’t gifting tens of millions of dollars. But that doesn’t affect the requirement to report it. If you give away more than $17,000.00, you need to tell Uncle Sam.

There are a lot of risks and complications to naming one person beneficiary and hope that they share it with everyone else. Will that kind of a plan work out? Probably. However, there isn’t a lot of things that can be done to force someone to fulfill a decedent’s wishes, if it isn’t completed in a legally enforceable manner.

A better way to handle a situation like this is to include all of the kids in the estate plan. You can still name one of them to serve a personal representative to handle things, but include all of them in the distribution of the estate. Why take a chance?