I received another “how do I keep the state from taking everything” question this week. I’m not sure why, but I get one of these questions once or twice a month. When I get the question, it isn’t usually about Medicaid planning. Rather, it has to do with how do we plan so that the state doesn’t take all my stuff after I die.

I know that I wrote about this a few months ago, but it really seems to be a concern of some folks so I thought I’d address it again.

When property of a decedent is turned over to the state, it is said to have escheated. Firing up the old Google machine, it appears we can thank old feudal law for the concept of escheating. When a person died without heirs back in the day, the property was returned to the king or the lord. It escheated to the crown.

The reason that I’m surprised that this keeps coming up is because it almost never happens.

Now I’m absolutely sure that there are folks out there, mostly attorneys, who have seen situations when property escheated to the state and I’m not suggesting that it never happens. However, those situations are a classic example of the exception rather than the rule.

To help avoid escheating, states, including Indiana, have enacted intestate statutes. When a person dies without a will, they have died intestate. Intestate statutes essentially provide folks that haven’t left testamentary instructions with a will. Inheritance rights and a hierarchy of heirs can be found in intestate statutes. Intestate statutes make it unlikely that a person’s property will escheat.

Having said that, I still think a better way to avoid escheating is to have an estate plan in place. If you leave testamentary instructions, usually in the form of a will, your property will not escheat. Just a little planning goes a long way.

Now like I said, escheating can happen but getting hit by lightning can happen too. The difference is that you have no way of knowing if you are likely to be struck by lightning. However, if you have no spouse, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, you should know that you may have an escheating problem.

Escheating is a real thing. Just don’t let the idea that your property might escheat to the state keep you up at nights. However, if the thought does keep you up at night, do a little planning and get a good night's sleep.