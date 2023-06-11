Q: How do you keep the state from taking all of your property when you die? Is a will enough or do you need to do more?

A: Let’s start by clearing one thing up: it’s extremely unlikely that the state will take everything. When a decedent’s property goes to the state, it is said to escheat, and escheating is extremely rare.

In order for the state to acquire a decedent’s property, they literally have to die without any identifiable blood family. That means no living relative even distant ones. No nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. If you have a family member, no matter how distantly related, your property is unlikely to escheat. To be honest, I have never seen it happen.

Having said that, I still think it’s important to have a plan.

If you die without a will, you are said to have died intestate. If you die intestate, the state will supply you with an estate plan in the form of the Indiana Code intestate code provisions.

Essentially, the intestate provisions supply the decedent with a list of beneficiaries usually based upon degree of kinship. The closer the family relationship, the higher on the list potential beneficiaries are found.

The problem with the intestate provisions is its lack of flexibility. The list is very structured. If not these family members, then these family members. If not those family members, then these other family members. The list is orderly but restrictive. There is just not a lot of flexibility to be found in those provisions.

It’s because of the lack flexibility that makes it so important to plan. You can avoid a lot of the potential testamentary problems with a little planning.

By executing a will, you can choose who will receive your property and in what percentages. If those folks predecease you, you can choose alternative beneficiaries.

If you want to leave property to unrelated people, planning is absolutely essential. The intestate provision does not provide for non-blood relatives. That includes step children and grandchildren. If you want non-blood relatives included in your estate plan, you have to create those rights.

I know that escheating is a concern of yours and if that’s what gets you to plan, then great. However, I think that you should plan regardless of the risks posed by escheating. It’s much more likely that your property will end up in the hands of someone that you didn’t want to receive it than it is to end up with the state.