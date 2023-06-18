Q: I’ve been researching estate planning and I came across Lady Bird deeds. They appear to be the same as Transfer on Death deeds. Is there any difference between the two and is one preferable over the other?

A: Lady Bird deeds (LB deeds) and Transfer on Death deeds (TOD deeds) are not the same thing. They can accomplish the same goal but they do it differently.

By now, I am sure that everyone is familiar to TOD deeds. Under a TOD deed, the grantor transfers title to themselves and names beneficiaries that acquire title to the property upon the grantor’s death. The language is important but essentially it is something like “John Doe conveys to John Doe and upon his death to Jane Doe.” Until John Doe’s death, Jane Doe does not have an interest in the property. She simply has an expectation that she will receive title to the property upon John Doe’s death.

TOD deeds are completely revocable by the grantor. If the grantor decides to leave the property to someone else, he can do that at any time. If he decides he’s not naming a beneficiary at all, he can do that.

LB deeds accomplish the same thing but they go about it a different way. LB deeds are supposedly named after Lady Bird Johnson, who “allegedly’ used one in her estate plan. I’ve also heard that the Lady Bird Johnson connection is false and that the actual name comes from a treatise that used Lady Bird as a name in an example of a discussion of this type of deed. Personally, I like the Lady Bird Johnson connection. It’s more fun.

LB deeds are also known as Enhanced Life Estate deeds. That is because the grantor of the LD deed conveys title to the property to the grantee but retains an enhanced life estate interest. The life estate interest is enhanced because in addition to retaining a life estate interest (the right to own and use the property during their lifetime), the grantor retains the right to revoke the conveyance in total. In other words, the grantor executes a deed conveying the property, subject to his life estate, but also retains the right to undue the whole thing. Yikes.

Here is why TOD deeds are superior to LB deeds in Indiana. TOD deeds were created by statute. In other words, Indiana created TOD deeds in the Indiana Code. LB deeds are not created by statute and, to be honest, I’ve never found any authority allowing their use in Indiana at all. The LB deeds that I have seen have all come from Michigan, which apparently recognizes them.

So, there you go folks; you can use a device that is clearly recognized under Indiana law or you can use a device that is unlikely to be a valid conveyance, or at least the revocation part (the enhanced life estate portion) is unlikely to be valid. The moral of the story is to stick with TOD deeds.