Q: My parents had a land trust for their home. It seemed like it was a common thing at the time, but I haven’t heard about them in a long time. Do people still use land trusts?

A: Land trusts are simple trusts designed to hold title to real estate. What we know as a land trust is really an Illinois Land Trust and while I don’t think they were very common, a lot of people used them.

My first job out of law school was working for a bank’s trust department, where I handled their land trusts. At the time, a lot of local banks offered them through their trust departments.

How they would work is people would convey their homes to the trustee, usually a bank, and the trustee would hold title to their home. If anyone went to the county assessor to find out who owned the home, they would discover that it was Community Bank as trustee for Trust 100 or something like that. Because the bank would show up on the county records, true ownership could be concealed from the public.

Now why did people use land trust, you may ask? Well, most of the individuals that I worked with did it for probate avoidance. Back in the day, there weren’t a lot of easy ways to plan around real estate. If you wanted a convenient way to convey your home after death without going through probate or granting a present interest in the real estate, a land trust could be the solution.

Within the terms of the land trust, the grantor could designate who would receive the beneficial interest in the trust after death. The contingent beneficiaries could essentially end up owning the home after the grantor’s death without going through probate.

In addition to probate avoidance and privacy, land trusts offered some limited protections against creditors. It was mostly smoke and mirrors but it offered limited protections.

In addition to individuals, land developers used land trusts as a convenient way to own and track their land. When the developer sold a lot, the land trustee would issue a deed and mark it off their list of ownership. The land trustee could be a record keeper for the developer.

Now a days you don’t see land trusts all that often. Once Transfer on Death Deeds arrived, probate avoidance could be had without paying annual fee. However, I still like land trusts. Land trusts offer a lot of flexibility that can’t be had with TOD Deeds. Also, that privacy thing is nice.

Most banks have gotten out of the land trust business. Today, the region looks to the Indiana Land Trust Company, located in Crown Point, to handle their land trust needs. The folks over there are expert in land trusts and can better describe the benefits of land trusts then I could ever hope too.

I guess the simple answer to your land trust question is yes, land trusts are still around and people use them in estate plans. Perhaps not quite as frequently as they used to but they are still a useful device in our quiver of estate planning arrows.