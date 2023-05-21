Q: If people no longer leave funeral instructions in the will, how do they leave instructions?

A: You are correct; funeral instructions are rarely included in the will anymore. I’m not saying that it never happens, but it is pretty rare.

In times past, I think that leaving final arrangements in the will was fairly common. I’ve seen a number of older wills that included those types of instructions. I’ve even drafted a few wills that have included those instructions. However, I usually start with a warning that those instructions may not be carried out.

The problem with leaving final instructions in the will is that the family rarely looks at the will prior to the funeral or cremation. When you die, I can almost guarantee that your loved ones’ first reaction will not be “where’s the will.” By the time the family starts looking for the will, the funeral or service is usually completed.

Today, when final arrangements are included in an estate plan, we customarily use a Funeral Planning Declaration (FPD). An FPD allows the maker to designate a person or persons to be in charge of carrying out the maker’s instructions. The instructions can be as general or as detailed as you want.

Usually, the instructions will at least include whether the maker is to be interred or cremated. Sometimes the declaration includes instructions concerning a service or ceremony and perhaps a luncheon. The FDP can even reference arrangements that you have already made at a funeral parlor. The FDP is pretty flexible and can be draft to address your exact concerns or needs.

Another way to address final arrangements without utilizing a will is to execute a durable power of attorney (POA). A POA can grant the attorney-in-fact the authority to make final arrangements and to arrange for the disposition of the remains. A POA can even include the authority to execute an FDP on behalf of the principal.

Now, some of you may be thinking that a POA terminates at death, so how can the attorney-in-fact exercise the authority concerning the disposition of the remains. The answer is that one of the few powers in a POA to survive the principal’s death is the ability to make plans for the disposition of the remains. An appropriately drafted POA can also include the authority allowing the attorney-in-fact to do things like make anatomical gifts on behalf of the principal and request autopsies.

I like the idea of including instructions concerning final arrangements in an estate plan. It will certainly make things easier on your loved ones during a pretty awful and stressful time.