Q: Since we are new parents, we have been thinking about estate planning that includes our baby. Since he is so young, I assume that there is something specific that we should include in our plan. What are those things? Should we find an attorney that plans for young children or will any estate planning attorney work?

A: First off, congratulations on the new arrival. Secondly, congratulations for recognizing that, as young parents, you have very specific estate planning needs. It’s nice to hear new parents thinking about estate planning for the baby. Over the years I’ve heard folks say “the kids are all grown now, it’s time to plan.” Nope; the time to plan was when they were little. I’m glad they are doing it now, but they should have at least thought about this stuff years ago.

As new parents, the first thing that you should consider is who should be the guardian of your child in the event something really bad happens. In other words, who do you want to raise your child in the event you aren’t there to do it? The most common choice, but not a required one, is a family member, such as a parent or sibling. When Trish and I created our estate plan, we named her parents as guardians and her aunt and uncle as successor guardians. Both couples were close to our children and raised kids of their own and we were comfortable with our children sharing their home.

Another thing to consider is the financial situation of the guardians. Kids are expensive. I recently saw a bumper sticker that had a picture of a baby and said “huge financial burden on board.” I laughed uncomfortably. Raising children is expensive and you want to make sure that your chosen guardians have the financial resources to add additional members to their family.

Also, make sure that the guardians have the right disposition to have kids. Not everyone is cut out to be a parent. My oldest brother used to call my kids Sucker Face every time he spoke with one of them on the phone. Jim never even made the list.

Once you have the guardian stuff taken care of, start thinking about the money. Remember, you shouldn’t leave a 5-year-old a pile of money. I mean, how much PAW Patrol stuff does a kid need anyway? Instead, consider leaving the money to a minor’s trust for the benefit of the child. A minor’s trust can provide financial resources to the child while putting a responsible adult between the kid and a pile of money. The trustee can help provide for the child and also help them make good decisions.

A minor’s trust can be created within a will (a testamentary trust), or in a living trust. You can also use the Indiana Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (IUTMA) which allows a custodian to take care of a child’s money until they are 21. IUTMA isn’t really flexible, but it’s better than handing the kid PAW Patrol money.

I’m glad that you are think about this and preparing to plan. Honestly, any attorney that is competent in estate planning can help. Talk to the attorney about your ideas and feel them out for theirs. Attorneys learn a lot over their careers and they may have some interesting ideas of their own.