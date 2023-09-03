Q: My mom remarried late in life and they live together in her home. Her estate plan leaves the house to the children but she doesn’t want to leave our stepfather homeless. What is the best way to handle the house? He said it isn’t necessary and would be good with whatever she decided.

A: Let me start with a couple of assumptions. First, I’m assuming that your mother and stepfather did not have a prenuptial agreement (antenuptial agreement in legalese). If they had a prenup, chances are pretty good they can handle it fairly easily without the concerns that I will mention later in the column simply by modifying the agreement and a little creative estate planning.

The second assumption is that you mother didn’t add your stepfather to the title of the home. If she transferred title to the home to herself and your stepfather as husband and wife, he would own the home outright if something happens to her. To change that would take both of them to agree to the change and a title transfer of the home.

Assuming neither of those things has occurred, your mother has a couple of different choices, depending on what she wants to accomplish.

One solution is to leave the home to children but grant a life estate in the home to the husband. The husband, as life tenant, has exclusive use of the home during his lifetime. Upon his death, the home would be owned by the children. A simple affidavit after death should clear title.

Utilizing a life estate allows the husband to treat the home like his own during his lifetime. Just remember that the home is the husband’s, even if he doesn’t or can’t occupy it. The kids don’t get it just because the husband doesn’t use it. It’s his as long as he is alive.

Another option is to use a simple trust. A trust offers more flexibility in that you can set the terms. If you want the trust to terminate if the husband chooses not to live in the home anymore of if he can’t live in it, you can do that. You can also make the trust responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the home, relieving the husband from those burdens. There are a lot of options when using a trust.

Earlier in the column I mentioned some concerns. One of those concerns is the concept of “taking against the will.” When people get married, the State of Indiana bestows upon the happy couple certain rights and privileges. Among those are certain inheritance rights. Unless you utilize a prenuptial agreement, Indiana tries to make sure that you include your spouse in your estate plan. Thus, the concept of taking against the will

If you try to disinherit a spouse by leaving them out of the will, the surviving spouse can “take against the will.” There is a formula to it, but it basically breaks down like this: If they are a first spouse or a subsequent spouse but had children together, the survivor can take about half of the estate. If they are a second or subsequent spouse and did not have children together, they are entitled to about a third of the estate.

“Taking against the will” can defeat the testator’s intent. That’s why it is really important to get advice from an attorney when trying to limit a spouse’s inheritance rights. Don’t guess on this one or use a downloaded form. Talk to someone in the know.