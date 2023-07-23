Q: Our will creates a trust for our grandchildren. We tried to set up a bank account but the bank said they needed a trust agreement, not a will. Can’t a will set up a trust? Why won’t the bank accept the will as the trust agreement?

A: Yes, trusts can be created in wills. The problem is, depending on your perspective, that you are still alive.

Trusts created in wills are known as testamentary trusts. Testamentary trusts are actually fairly common. If you have young children, or had them when you executed your will, chances are that you have a testamentary trust in your will.

When a person has minor children, it’s fairly common to provide that any inheritance that they receive be held in trust for their benefit until they are 18 or 20 or 25. The age is flexible and depends on the circumstances and the parents’ comfort level with the child. A minor’s trust created in a will is a testamentary trust and is a way for parents to put a responsible adult between a child or young adult and a pile of money.

Although minor’s trusts are one of the most common testamentary trusts, they certainly aren’t the only ones. A lot of different trusts can be created in a will: supplemental needs trusts, residence trusts, good old spendthrift trusts and yes, even trusts for grandchildren.

So, if a trust can be established in will, why won’t the bank let you set up a trust account? The answer, again, is you’re alive.

Until you die, your will is really just a bunch of sheets of paper with a set of instructions written on them. It’s an important piece of paper, but still just paper.

Once you die, the will becomes effective. Some would argue, myself included, that until the will is actually presented for probate, its terms cannot be fully enforced. That’s not entirely true as an un-probated will can still be referred to in a small estate affidavit to effectuate a transfer, but it’s mostly true. I’ve also had insurance companies name a well identified testamentary trust beneficiary on a life insurance policy before death. They are probably thinking that the policy can’t be paid until death when the will becomes effectual.

For whatever reason, testamentary trusts tend to give banks fits. A lot of them can’t understand how you can have a trust without a trust agreement. However, in this case, I think the bank is probably right.

If you are committed to giving money to your grandchildren now and can’t use a testamentary trust, try using the Indiana Uniform Gift to Minors Act (IUTMA). IUTMA isn’t quite as flexible as a trust, but it can be useful when you are trying to gift money to a minor while you are alive.