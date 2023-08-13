A couple of family members have been talking to me about purchasing their first home. The purchase is still a while off but the discussions have been taking place.

One of the things that I was asked was about how they should take title. They have a vague understanding of titles to real estate but still weren’t clear what the best way to assume title to the home would be. This got me thinking about the different ways that folks can hold title to real estate. Although there are four common ways to hold title, there are a bunch of different ways too.

The first one is to simply hold title solely in your own name. This is known as tenancy in severalty, although no one ever calls it that. If you are the only purchaser, holding title solely in your name is most likely what you are going to do.

If you are going to hold title with another person or persons, things can get a bit tricky. When there are multiple owners, it’s really important to understand how you own it.

The first way for multiple people to hold title to real estate is as tenants in common.

As tenants in common, ownership is shared among multiple people. The really important thing to understand is if a tenant in common dies, the surviving tenants in common do not automatically get his or her share.

Rather the deceased’s share is transferred according to their estate plan or the intestacy provisions of the Indiana Code, should they die without a will. If multiple people acquire title to a real estate and don’t designate how they intend to take title, the presumption is they are tenants in common, with one big exception.

This presumption even applies to situations when parents and children or bothers and sisters own the real estate together. They are likely tenants in common unless it states otherwise.

Another option for multiple owners is to acquire title as tenants with rights of survivorship, commonly referred to as joint tenants. Joint tenants also share the property, however, if one of them passes away, the surviving joint tenants acquire their interest.

As the “with rights of survivorship” suggests, ownership interest stays with the survivors.

Another option similar to joint ownership is as tenants by entirety. Tenants by entirety is a way of ownership only available to married individuals. Tenants by entirety have rights of survivorship as well as some other benefits to protect the spouses including limitations on transfer without both of their consent and some creditor protections. If you own your home as husband and wife, or husband and husband or wife and wife, you are likely tenants by the entirety. Also, when married individuals acquire title to real estate together, the presumption is that they are tenants by entirety and not tenants in common. This is the big exception I previously mentioned.

Those are the big four, however, you can have different less common interests like life tenant. Multiple individuals can even combine some of the ownership interests.

If property is owned by “John Doe and Jane Doe, as husband and wife and James Doe, John and Jane own their interest as tenants by the entirety and, together, own the whole as tenants in common with James.

That means if something happens to John, Jane acquires his interest but if something happens to James, John and Jane do not necessarily acquire James’ interest. Sorry, as I just reread that, it sounds a lot like a law school question.

The moral of the story is to know how you acquire title and what it means. With a little understanding, you can avoid a lot or problems.