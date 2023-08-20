Q: What is the best way to handle a vehicle in an estate plan? Can you plan so that it avoids probate?

A: Vehicles should be handled like any personal property. However, because they have titles, you may have options that you would not otherwise have.

For years, I didn’t stress the importance for planning for vehicles. I considered them just like any other item of personal property. If you really wanted the car to go to someone in particular, I usually just recommended a provision in the will. Easy peasy.

However, now that the price of vehicles has skyrocketed, I’m not against the idea of doing some additional planning regarding the car.

Previously, vehicles could easily be dealt with by utilizing a small estate affidavit to transfer title without the necessity of going through probate. At the time, the amount of probate assets that could be transferred using a small estate affidavit was $50,000. Since then, the amount has increased to $100,000, which would suggest that planning to avoid probate with a vehicle would be even easier. Unfortunately, the price of new and used vehicles has increased as fast or faster than the increase in the small estate affidavit amount. You can easily go down the street and buy a new vehicle off of a dealership’s floor and pay more for it than I paid for my first house.

With the price of vehicles being what they are, it makes a little more sense to at least consider planning for an orderly distribution after death.

One thing that people can do is add Transfer on Death (TOD) language to the title of the vehicle. If you add TOD to the title of the vehicle, the beneficiary should be able to go to the BMV with a death certificate and transfer title to themselves without probate or a small estate affidavit. The language and the process can be a bit tricky, so I strongly suggest that you talk to the BMV before you try to change the title.

In the past, I didn’t push the idea that a vehicle should be titled in the name of the trust. There always seemed to be a lot of issues regarding insurance and trust-owned vehicles. Sometimes the insurance company wanted to issue a policy in the name of the trust or at least name the trust as an additionally insured. I even saw an insurer charge an extra fee because the vehicle was in a trust. These days, I’m more inclined to see the vehicle funded into the trust, if for no other reason than the cost of vehicles.

One thing to remember is that unless you actually have the title, there isn’t much you can do to plan other than include the vehicle in the testamentary section of your will or trust. If there is a loan on the vehicle, the bank or finance company is likely holding onto the title so transferring it into the trust or adding TOD language wouldn’t be an option anyway.

In any case, I think it’s a good idea to at least think about the car when planning an estate. Remember, a little planning can go a long way.