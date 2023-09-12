The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has initiated its part of the state-created process to develop a convention center in Lake County by issuing a request for proposals from firms interested in updating the RDA's 2018 convention center feasibility study.

The RDA issued the RFP Monday. Proposals are due Sept. 29.

The RDA's effort, dubbed the "Convention Center Market Validation and Financial Feasibility Study," will determine "whether market demand justifies the establishment of a convention center in Lake County, Indiana and, if so, (will estimate) the economic impact the convention center could have on Lake County, Indiana and surrounding areas; and ... based on the market validation study, what location or locations within Lake County, Indiana would be best suited for establishing the convention center and what facility characteristics or components (e.g. size, design, food/beverage offerings, supporting facilities, etc.) are necessary to best position the convention center for financial and operational success."

Issuance of the RFP follows a Lake County Board of Commissioners vote in August to begin the process of hiring a consultant to create specifications for a convention center. Once that's done, the commissioners could issue an RFP for the building and operating a convention center and, potentially, an adjacent hotel. Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 434 — approved earlier this year by the General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb — requires the county commissioners to solicit the construction-and-operations proposals through May 31, 2024.

The RDA's 2018 study — commissioned in 2017 — concluded that there existed "moderate to strong" demand in state and regional convention markets and "significant" demand in the local market for civic gathering and consumer show space. The study, by the firm CSL International, ranked a variety of potential sites, with the top five being the former Radisson/Star Plaza site at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 in Merrillville, the former Century Mall site on Broadway south of U.S. 30 in Merrillville, the Hobart Silverstone development northeast of I-65 and U.S. 30, the Kennedy Avenue and Interstate 80/94 interchange area in Hammond, and the former Majestic Star Casino site in Gary.

For the new study, "the RDA is interested in identifying and understanding how material changes to the market in Lake County, Indiana and surrounding areas may have impacted the findings and conclusions of the 2017 study," according to the RFP.

Among the more prominent developments since then is the opening of the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The state has pledged $5 million a year to fund a Lake County convention center, provided the money is matched locally on an equal basis by the convention center's host community or another entity qualified to fund and operate a convention center.

Money for the state's share is set to come from the estimated $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires.

The statute also permits the Lake County Council to decide whether to increase up to 10% the county innkeepers tax that’s sat at 5% since 1993 to create a reserve fund for convention center additions, refurbishment or similar expenses.

If the convention center ultimately moves forward, it will be overseen by a seven-member board supported by the RDA and regularly monitored by the State Budget Committee.

The RDA's RFP is available at www.in.gov/rda/rfprfq/.