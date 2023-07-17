Ford is slashing the price of its electric F-150 by up to $10,000 as it ramps up plant capacity and increases scale.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which employs thousands of workers across the Calumet Region, is reducing the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or MSRP, of its top pro model from $59,974 to $49,995.

A gas-powered 2023 F-150 XL, by contrast, starts at $33,695.

The price difference for the now lower priced F-150 Lightning ranges from $6,000 to $10,000, depending on the exact model.

Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, is about to triple the electric vehicle production at the Rogue Electric Vehicle Center in the Detroit area, which will be able to make 15,000 F-150 Lightning trucks starting this fall. The automaker said the greater production scale and lower battery raw material cost will help it lower prices significantly for the electric version of its best-selling vehicle.

The new prices are now more in line with the original F-150 Lightning prices, which spiked because of supply chain shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer for the Ford Model e. “We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning.”

Drivers will be able to power up the F-150 Lightning at more than 12,00 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada starting early next year.

The all-electric F-150 Lightning was named the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. It's available for up to $7,500 in tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act. Ford is also offering retail customers 1.9% APR for 36 months and a $1,000 bonus for the XLT, Lariat and Platinum models through the end of the month.

Investors soured on the price drop news, which will mean less revenue and could signal weak demand. Ford's stock price fell from $14.58 a share when the markets opened Monday morning to a low of $14.15 Monday.

The most popular pickup truck in America, the Ford F-150 has long been the bedrock of Ford's financial success. The automaker is investing heavily in producing more EVs and is the second largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States after Tesla and hopes to someday unseat the upstart for the top spot.