Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected a state agency leader who helped oversee management of the Gary Community School Corp. to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Wes Bennett, head of the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance since 2017, will take up his new post June 26 as one of five IURC commissioners working to ensure that Indiana utilities provide Hoosiers safe and reliable service at just and reasonable rates.

"As the commissioner of the DLGF, Wes has built a reputation as a respected leader and a knowledgeable, thoughtful and trustworthy state partner to communities all across Indiana," Holcomb said.

"His career experience in successfully managing government finance will serve him and our state well navigating the complex industry of utility regulation."

Bennett, a former 12-year clerk-treasurer for the town of Plainfield in central Indiana, was responsible at DLGF for managing the state's property tax assessment system, including review and approval of tax rates and levies for all local government units.

His duties included service on the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which has acted since 2017 in place of a locally elected school board in Gary as part of a successful state effort to right the finances of the formerly cash-strapped school district.

Bennett said he's honored to be selected by the governor for his new post serving Indiana utility customers and providers.

"My previous roles in the private and public sectors will serve me well as we move the state forward toward cleaner, more efficient and reliable energy-delivery systems and methods," Bennett said.

Holcomb is expected to select a new DLGF leader in the near future.

