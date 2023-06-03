Gov. Eric Holcomb is heading overseas Sunday on his 15th international trade mission, seeking to establish and renew relationships between Indiana and government and business leaders in Portugal and France.

The Republican governor, Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers and first lady Janet Holcomb are due to spend a week in Europe and return to the Hoosier State after next weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race.

The trio's first stop will be in Lisbon, where Holcomb and Chambers are scheduled to meet with U.S. and Portuguese government officials to discuss opportunities for growing economic, energy and innovation ties.

They're also set to meet with Portuguese and global business leaders in the energy and future-of-mobility sectors, including Energias de Portugal (EDP), a Lisbon-based utility company focused on achieving 100% green energy by 2030 that operates several wind farms near Northwest Indiana.

Those discussions will continue when Indiana co-hosts a business energy roundtable with the American Chamber of Commerce in Portugal to showcase Indiana’s public-sector energy initiatives and private-sector innovations to global industry leaders.

In addition, the delegation will travel to the NATO base in Oerias, where Holcomb was stationed during his service in the U.S. Navy.

Holcomb and Chambers are set to participate in a second business roundtable Wednesday, in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy in Paris, to highlight Indiana’s economic momentum; its growing sectors of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, semiconductors, electric vehicles and industry 4.0; and opportunities for investment and partnerships.

On Friday, the delegation will travel to France's Pays de la Loire region, which is home to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, to meet with local government and business leaders and continue exploring mutually beneficial partnership opportunities, including shared hydrogen and innovation initiatives.

In Pays de la Loire, the delegation will join the global motorsports and mobility sectors at Le Mans, which will take place on the 100th anniversary of the first 24-hour race. Holcomb is set to participate in the opening ceremony and festivities, representing Indiana and its robust motorsports industry.

"Indiana's economic momentum continues to build, and I couldn’t be more energized to share that message with our friends, partners and new business prospects in Europe," Holcomb said.

"France and Portugal share similar visions for building global economies of the future, and we see many opportunities for innovation and partnerships across high-tech industries like energy and motorsports that will create new opportunities for Indiana and for Hoosiers."

Chambers noted that 1,075 foreign-owned companies are enriching Hoosier communities, contributing to innovations and quality career opportunities, and more always are welcome.

"The continued growth of our economy and future-focused sectors relies on partners here and around the world, and I look forward to fostering these relationships and building new collaborations in France and Portugal," he said.

The cost of the trip is being paid by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation, according to the governor's office.

