Steel production declined by 5,000 tons in the Great Lakes region last week in its fourth straight week of decline, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 530,000 tons of metal in the week that ended July 22, down from 535,000 tons the previous week and 571,000 tons four weeks prior.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, but have been inching back toward that key threshold for financial success for the steel sector.

After years of record profitability, the industry saw imports grab 24% of the market share last year as prices fell back down from all-time highs. Steel prices have since been on the mend as automotive orders have picked back up as automotive production has ramped back up and appliance manufacturing has held steady.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.741 million tons of steel last week, up 1.5% from 1.716 million tons the previous week and down 1.2% compared to 1.721 million tons the same time a year prior.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 75.8% through Saturday, down from 80% at the same point in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization was 76.6% last week, down from 78.1% a year earlier and up from 75.5% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 785,000 tons last week, up from 768,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 222,000 tons, up from 214,000 tons the week prior.