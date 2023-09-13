Steel production dipped by 5,000 tons in the Great Lakes region last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 555,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Sept. 9, down from 560,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, but have been inching back toward that key threshold for financial success for the steel sector.

After years of record profitability, the industry saw imports grab 24% of the market share last year as prices fell back down from all-time highs. Steel prices have since been on the mend as automotive production has ramped back up and appliance manufacturing has held steady.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.721 million tons of steel last week, down 0.5% from 1.729 million tons the previous week and up 2.2% compared to 1.684 million tons the same time a year prior.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 76% through Saturday, down from 79.4% at the same point in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization was 75.7% last week, down from 76.4% a year earlier and down from 76% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 744,000 tons last week, up from 731,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 219,000 tons, down from 234,000 tons the week prior.