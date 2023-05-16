A sweet song continued playing at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in April even as the three other casinos in Lake and LaPorte counties saw their earnings dip last month.

Data recently released by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show Hard Rock once again tallied more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 19th consecutive month.

Hard Rock recorded $39.1 million in win last month — a 2.3% increase compared with its April 2022 win of $38.2 million. It's the second month in a row that Hard Rock nearly became the first Indiana casino since March 2018 to crack $40 million in monthly win, records show.

The Gary entertainment destination also accounted for 18.5% of the state's $211 million in total casino win for the fourth month of 2023.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, credited the combination of new and additional slots, a strong entertainment lineup and over-the-top dining options for Hard Rock's continued growth in an otherwise stagnant regional gaming market.

"While Hard Rock continues to grow its business, with over 2% growth compared to last year, it is a little concerning to see the entire Northwest Indiana market down nearly 8%," Schuffert said.

Hard Rock's state-leading slot machine play totaled $275.1 million in April, with a state-best win of $27.3 million, compared to April 2022 slot win of $25.5 million on $260.5 million in play.

The Gary casino also led the state for April table game play, primarily baccarat, with $52.3 million, and was tops in table win at $11.8 million.

To put that in perspective, considerably more money was wagered at Hard Rock table games in April than the tables at Indiana's five Ohio River casinos and the French Lick Casino combined ($47.8 million), records show.

According to the IGC, the state's former earnings leader, Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, last month ranked third in the state behind its Horseshoe Indianapolis sister property with $25.7 million in win — down 19.3% from its April 2022 win of $31.9 million.

Monthly win at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago fell 9% to $17.2 million for April compared with $18.9 million for the same month in the prior year.

Last month's win at Blue Chip Casino, in Michigan City, totaled $11.7 million versus $12.5 million last April, a decrease of 6.8%, according to the IGC.

Meanwhile, the start of the Major League Baseball season seems not to have inspired Hoosiers to up their sports wagering in April.

The statewide online and retail handle was $321.4 million last month, compared with $360 million in April 2022. The all-time monthly record is $500.1 million from January 2022.

In total, Indiana in April collected $66 million in tax revenue from slot machine and table game play, and $2.8 million from settled sports wagers, according to the IGC.

