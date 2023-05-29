Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Take it easy out there.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared today and Tuesday to be Air Quality Action Days for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties because of anticipated high levels of ozone.

People sensitive to air-quality changes may be affected when ozone levels are high. In particular, children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, according to IDEM.

Region residents are asked to help reduce ozone by walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation instead of driving. Or, for those who have to drive, combining multiple errands into a single trip and avoiding idling in drive-thru lanes.

IDEM also is encouraging Hoosiers to wait to refuel their vehicles or use gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. both days.

In addition, the agency recommends conserving energy by turning off lights and setting air conditioners to 75 degrees or above.

Air-quality advisories generally are issued when when sunlight bakes vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors creating ground-level ozone; and weather conditions, such as light winds and hot and dry air, trap the lung-irritating pollution close to the ground.

Northwest Indiana is one of three areas of the state with an Air Quality Action Day for today, along with the Indianapolis region and west-central Indiana.

On Tuesday, IDEM has issued air-quality warnings for Northwest Indiana and nearly all the major city and suburban areas across the state.

