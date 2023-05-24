The Hobart Chamber of Commerce honored businesses, teachers, first responders and others in the community at its recent awards ceremony.

Local business leaders gathered at Gino’s Banquet By Ace Catering for the annual awards.

The Hobart Chamber of Commerce honored Audrey Amsler as Outstanding Elementary Educator, Leo Guzman as Outstanding Middle School Educator, Melissa Higgason as Outstanding High School Educator, Detective Wendell Hite as Police Officer of the Year, Ryan Maloney as Firefighter of the Year and Sally Davis as Volunteer of the Year.

Heidi Morgan with Belle Ame Boutique was named New Business of the Year. Pam Ridings with State Farm Insurance won Business Leader of the Year.

The Maria Reiner Center and Aimee Schallenkamp received the Nonprofit of the Year award.

Vanessa Shindle with Reflectionz Photo Booth won Executive Director's Choice St. Mary Medical Center got the Mayor's Choice Award for its 50 Year Anniversary.

Outgoing Mayor Brian Snedecor won the Hobart Chamber Appreciation Award for his 16 years of service to the city and chamber.

"We're celebrating members of the community that create impact and are leaders, including our police and firefighters and our school teachers, as well as our community activists and business leaders," Hobart Chamber of Commerce Board President Jason Beres said. "It's important to recognize them because they provide leadership for our youth as well as for the community at large. It helps strengthen and foster a relationship between the chamber, businesses in the chamber and our community members."

