Horizon Bancorp, the parent company of the 150-year-old Horizon Bank, recently added two board members.

The Michigan City-based bank appointed Kevin Ahern and Brian Maass to serve as independent directors. The board now has 14 directors, 12 of whom are independent from the bank that serves Indiana and Michigan.

"Both are exceptional leaders, with considerable expertise and demonstrated track records in asset liability management, client relationship building, capital development, and strategy, which aligns well with Horizon’s initiatives for growth and complements the board's shared knowledge and experience in several key areas," said Thomas Prame, president of Horizon Bancorp and Horizon Bank. "We are pleased to have Kevin and Brian add their financial expertise and experiences to our bank’s board of directors and look forward to their valuable and fresh perspectives that will help maximize shareholder value."

Ahern has worked in the financial services industry as an executive, entrepreneur and operator. He's the co-founder and is currently a managing partner of the private equity firm Brush Creek Partners.

He previously served as the founder, chairman and CEO of CIC Bancshares and its subsidiary Centennial Bank. During his tenure leading the bank, he grew its assets from $37 million to $750 million through acquisitions and organic growth.

It was eventually acquired by Heartland Financial, where Ahern served as executive vice president.

He's also been president and chief operating officer of Colorado-based Braddock Financial Corporation, an asset management and private equity firm. He previously worked for CoBiz Financial, Inc., Aetna Investment Management, Mutual Asset Management, ING Investment Management and Sterling Partners.

He also serves on the boards of InBank Corp, Bancorp 34, ERI Group, Gemini XIII and Investment Trust Co.

Maass serves as a consultant and finance executive. He's amassed more than 25 years of experience in areas like corporate finance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, balance sheet management, accounting and capital markets.

He most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of TCF Financial Corp. and its subsidiary TCF Bank. He helped grow the bank from $18 billion in assets to $48 billion in assets.

He's also worked at Wells Fargo Bank, where he last served as senior vice president of treasury global funding.