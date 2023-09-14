HAMMOND — The parent company of the Horseshoe Casino alerted federal regulators Thursday that the personal information of a "significant number" of Caesars Rewards loyalty club members recently was copied and stolen in a cyber attack.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it determined an outside actor acquired a copy of its Caesars Rewards database, including the driver's license numbers and/or Social Security numbers of many loyalty program members.

The Reno, Nevada-based gaming company said it's still investigating the extent of any additional personal or sensitive information contained in the files obtained by the hacker.

However, Caesars said it has no evidence, to date, that any member passwords or personal identification numbers, bank account information or payment card information were stolen.

Caesars traced the intrusion to a "social engineering attack" on an outsourced information technology vendor used by the gaming company.

Unlike MGM Resorts, another casino company that also recently was hacked, Caesars said it's had no customer-facing disruptions, such as malfunctioning slot machines or hotel booking problems due to the cyber attack.

"While no company can ever eliminate the risk of a cyber attack, we believe we have taken appropriate steps, working with industry-leading third-party IT advisors, to harden our systems to protect against future incidents. These efforts are ongoing. We have also taken steps to ensure that the specific outsourced IT support vendor involved in this matter has implemented corrective measures to protect against future attacks that could pose a threat to our systems," Caesars said.

The company also indicates in the SEC filing it has "taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor, although we cannot guarantee this result."

Bloomberg News reported Thursday — citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter — that Caesars paid "tens of millions of dollars" to the "Scattered Spider" or "UNC 3944" group Bloomberg said was behind the attack.

Caesars said its monitoring of web traffic so far has found no evidence the stolen Caesars Rewards data has been further shared, published or otherwise misused.

Nevertheless, Caesars is offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to loyalty program members who enroll by calling 888-652-1580 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Region time on weekdays.

"The trust of our valued guests and members is deeply important to us, and we regret any concern or inconvenience this may cause," Caesars said.

The Indiana Gaming Commission, which regulates the casino industry in the Hoosier State, confirmed Thursday it also has been alerted to the Caesars incident.

"Our focus has been on ensuring the integrity of gaming operations and the security of Indiana patrons' information," said Jenny Reske, IGC deputy director.

In addition to the Hammond Horseshoe, Caesars operates three other Indiana casinos: Harrah's Hoosier Park and Horseshoe Indianapolis outside the state's capital city, and Caesars Southern Indiana on the Ohio River.

Caesars also operates two suburban casinos in Illinois: Harrah's Joliet and the Grand Victoria in Elgin.