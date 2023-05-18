The state of Illinois is taking another swing at developing a major airport in the far south suburbs east of Interstate 57 between Monee and Peotone, or about 11 miles west of St. John and Cedar Lake, Indiana.

Legislation headed to the governor's desk directs the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to start a prequalification process for establishing a public-private partnership for the potential construction and operation of a south suburban airport.

IDOT has that authority under existing law. It's just never used it.

House Bill 2531 mandates the agency actually begin the prequalification process no later than June 30, 2024, assuming the plan is signed into law by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The legislation also reimagines the south suburban airport as a hub for domestic and international freight cargo transfer and shipment, though it continues to authorize airport facilities be constructed and used for passenger travel.

State Sen. Napoleon Harris, D-Harvey, a former NFL football player, proclaimed the legislation "a touchdown for communities across the south suburbs" after it was approved 33-20 Wednesday by the Democratic-controlled Senate. It previously passed the Democratic-controlled House, 72-40.

"This airport will serve as an economic engine for our communities and provide local businesses with access to global markets for generations to come," Harris said.

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, agreed: "For years, we have heard promises of this vital resource. I am proud to help bring it to fruition."

The legislative initiative to resume the long-stalled airport project, first proposed more than 40 years ago, also has the backing of Illinois' union workers organized through the AFL-CIO.

"It will jump-start the process leading to the thousands of good-paying union construction jobs to build the airport, and create many long-term career opportunities in the direct airport operations and all of the businesses that will develop around it," said Illinois AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Pat Devaney.

If the south suburban airport ever is built, it almost certainly will bring more noise and traffic to Northwest Indiana, especially communities in south Lake County.

It also could compete with the Gary/Chicago International Airport for air cargo shipping and potentially passenger traffic, even though the Gary airport is closer and more convenient to Chicago.

