The total amount of taxes Hoosiers pay on gasoline purchases will tick slightly higher in June, ahead of Indiana's annual gasoline tax hike scheduled to take effect July 1.
The state's applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 20.4 cents a gallon next month, up from 20.3 cents in May, the Indiana Department of Revenue announced Friday.
The fourth consecutive monthly increase, from a one-year low of 17.2 cents a gallon in February, is due to the statewide average pretax price for gasoline rising to $2.9152 a gallon during the April 16-May 15 tracking period.
The higher price of fuel, however, has no impact on Indiana's gasoline tax of 33 cents a gallon or the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents a gallon that's not changed since 1993.
Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 71.8 cents in taxes, including 53.4 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in June, up from 71.7 cents in May.
Hoosiers may be more likely to notice their rising gas taxes in midsummer, when the state gasoline tax increases July 1 to 34 cents a gallon.
Indiana's gasoline tax also will continue going up by a penny a year through 2027 under a law just enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Before approval of
House Enrolled Act 1001, the annual 1 cent-a-gallon gasoline tax hike originally adopted by Holcomb and the Republican-controlled 2017 General Assembly was set to stop increasing July 1, 2024.
Instead, Hoosiers will pay an additional $85 million in extra taxes in subsequent years as a result of the Legislature continuing the automatic annual increase, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
At the same time, Hoosier motorists hoping to avoid or pay less in gasoline taxes by buying an electric or a hybrid car won't succeed in Indiana.
A 2017 law requires vehicle owners pay a special annual fee — $150 for electric vehicles, $50 for hybrids — to make up for their reduced fuel-tax payments.
House Enrolled Act 1050, signed into law May 4 by Holcomb, raises those fees by about 44% to account for inflation, charging $214 for electric vehicles and $72 for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2024.
The measure was sponsored by, among others, Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; and Sens. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.
