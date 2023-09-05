The state's commerce agency has given the go-ahead for the Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation to deploy a portion of the Region's $50 million READI allocation to support nine economic development projects.

The $7.7 million in state funds provided for the projects through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) are expected to unlock an estimated $472 million in building construction and job growth in Northwest Indiana.

Altogether, the Northwest Indiana Forum anticipates its $50 million READI award ultimately will support 34 economic development projects and leverage some $700 million in matched spending in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.

It's expected to seek a similar grant from the state next year through the $500 million Round 2 READI program authorized by the General Assembly.

The two largest projects most recently approved for funding by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. are located in Merrillville and Munster.

In Merrillville, Crow Holdings Development is constructing a $158.7 million, 195-acre business park, known as The Silos at Sanders Farm, featuring up to 2.5 million sq. ft. of warehouse and distribution space along with creating hundreds of jobs. It received a READI grant of $1.41 million.

Meanwhile, Saxon Partners also received a $1.41 million READI grant to support its $163.2 million master-planned commercial and health care redevelopment of the former Lansing Country Club property in Munster that's expected to employ approximately 2,700 workers on the Indiana side of the state line.

"This grant will accomplish exactly what it was meant for: giving us momentum on Phase 1A infrastructure that will allow us to activate one of the greatest economic development opportunities in Northwest Indiana, with all READI dollars classified for public benefit," said Gary Warfel, Saxon Partners development director.

A third $1.41 million READI grant is headed to the Gary/Chicago International Airport to support the construction of two new airport hangars with concrete ramps connected to the runway to bring to Indiana long-term tenants currently operating aviation companies in Illinois and Michigan.

At the same time, READI grants worth $940,000 each were awarded to U.S. Cold Storage for its $120.6 million refrigerated storage warehouse set to be constructed close to the intersection of Interstate 65 and State Road 2, near Lowell, and to a new HealthLinc Inc. medical residency program to support training for six family medicine doctors a year for the next three years.

"The READI grant will significantly improve our ability to achieve health equity and positive health outcomes for our patients and communities. One of the goals of the program is to build a pipeline of physicians who will remain in the Region after completing their residency and provide quality health care to high-need patients who rely on community health centers," said Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO.

The other recently awarded grants include: $919,000 to the Northwest Indiana Forum for its Evergreen Marketing Plan; $329,000 to the Economic Development Corp. of Michigan City to prepare for reuse of the Indiana State Prison site; $258,500 to outfit a manufacturing lab at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City; and $65,800 to the Pulaski County Community Development Commission to promote entrepreneurship in rural areas of Northwest Indiana.

