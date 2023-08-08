A job fair is returning to the U.S. Steel Yard in downtown Gary.

More than 50 employers will take part in the 2nd Annual Career Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Steel Yard at One Stadium Plaza in Gary.

The Center for Workforce Innovations, WorkOne and state Sen. Eddie Melton helped bring the job fair to the Gary SouthShore RailCats stadium.

“We had such impressive participation and outcomes from last year’s event, we just have to come back and do it again even bigger,” said Melton. “Connecting people to opportunities and resources is key. It’s just a great opportunity for individuals to see what opportunities are available and for employers to see, firsthand, a talent pool that is ready, motivated and energized.”

Sponsors include Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Cooks Home Assistance Care, Horizon Bank and Carmeuse.

The career expo is free and open to the public. People should bring copies of their resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to interview with employers.

For more information, visit GoToWorkOneNW.com or www.cwicorp.com/.