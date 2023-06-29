LaPorte's iconic Roxy Music store was sold to a local music enthusiast.

Kabelin Hardware Co. sold the long-running store, a beloved 84-year-old institution in LaPorte, to Ken Grace, Jr.

Ray Ratajik and Paul LeResch started Roxy Music in 1939 after they saw a need for a local music store. They both played in bands and LeResch even handcrafted trumpets to sell.

The store has long drawn musicians from across northern Indiana and southern Michigan.

Roxy Music outgrew its original location and eventually moved to 1012 Lincolnway in downtown LaPorte. It prospered with the rise of rock and roll in the 1950s and 1960s, fueling guitar sales.

It became a LaPorte staple that sold all manner of instruments and accessories, serving everything from garage rock bands to students participating in marching band.

Kabelin Hardware Co. owner Jerrald Kabelin occupies the storefront next door and went in one day to rent a flute for his daughter Kris. He discovered owners Ray and Marg Ratajik planned to retire and bought the store the same day back in 1982.

The new owner, a community hardware store since 1912, expanded it from a 2,000-square-foot music shop to a 9,000-square-foot showroom, making it both one of downtown LaPorte's biggest stores and one of Northwest Indiana's premier music stores.

It serves customers internationally, shipping many products abroad.

But after 40 years, Kabelin Hardware Co. decided it was time to move on.

Grace, a musician, wants to carry on the legacy and grow the brand. He plans to expand product lines, offer more lessons and boost its online business.

"I am deeply humbled and honored by this opportunity to become a part of the legacy of the Roxy Music family," Grace said. "My goal is to continue providing exceptional instruments and services while honoring the store's rich history. I look forward to serving musicians of all ages and inspiring the next generation of talent."

Kabelin Hardware Co. plans to work with him through the transition.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to find the perfect home for Roxy Music," Kabelin CEO Betsy Kabelin Parkison said. "Ken is an upstanding member of the community and his passion will drive the business forward for generations to come. On behalf of the the Kabelin family, I would also like to express our gratitude to the leadership team at Roxy Music, Store Manage Bill Heiss, Assistant Manager Reed McDonald, Music and Lesson Program Director Joan Davis and all of the other team members and music teachers that have been instrumental in the success of business. We could not have done it without you and it’s been a great run.”

For more information, visit roxymusic.com.