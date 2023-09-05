GARY — Slot machine players at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now can know how soon it might be before they potentially hit a jackpot.

The Gary gaming and entertainment destination recently opened an “Amped Up Jackpots” room featuring several linked slot machines offering a jackpot that’s guaranteed to hit before reaching $10,000.

Any spin on any of the linked slots could win the jackpot, regardless of denomination or length of play.

Every spin helps grow the jackpot from its $5,000 base toward the guaranteed payout prior to the jackpot reaching $10,000.

“We thought it was time to turn up the volume and this bonus room concept makes for very exciting play,” said Cameron West, Hard Rock director of slot operations.

“All of the players in the Amped Up Jackpots room will be building towards that winning jackpot that can hit at any time — and it has to hit by the time it goes up to $10,000.”

West said since opening in late August the jackpot already was hit once at $6,292.01. The prize immediately reset to $5,000 to start growing again toward the $10,000 must-hit amount. Large display screens above the games, and visible from across the casino, show the jackpot growing in real time, so guests know when it’s getting close to the $10,000 maximum.

The Amped Up Jackpots room contains 22 jackpot-linked slot machines. It can be found near the Constant Grind coffee shop on the east side of the gaming floor.

The Hard Rock Casino is located at 5400 W. 29th Ave., immediately adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at the Burr Street exit, in Gary.

