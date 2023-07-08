Lowell Animal Hospital has built a new, larger building next to its current one.

It plans to move into the expanded space later this month. The animal hospital at 17645 Morse St. in Lowell is doubling its size with a new 7,000-square-foot veterinary clinic.

Just north of the current location on the same property, the new building features eight exam rooms, two surgery suites, a dental suite, an ultrasound machine and a digital X-ray. It will tentatively open on the third week of July on July 19 if all goes according to plan.

"It's right next door," said Becky Palm, a registered veterinary technician and veterinary manager. "We'll have a lot more space. We'll be able to see more patients. They'll be able to wait in more enjoyable private areas. It should lessen wait times and maybe increase volume but clients should have a more pleasant wait where they're not just in one big room."

Lowell Animal Clinic opened in 2017 and took off, which the owners attributed to being the only clinic in the area to offer walk-in veterinary service. It ran out of room and sought more space to facilitate more veterinary care.

"People are drawn by being able to walk in instead of schedule an appointment to see their own vet," she said. "We're newer, nice and tidy. We offer the same quality of care. We offer excellent patient care above all."

It provides services like spaying, neutering, wellness exams, vaccines, soft tissue surgeries, dental work and ultrasounds to dogs and cats. It also has a feral cat program.

The clinic offers endoscopy and laparoscopic surgeries usually only provided at universities and specialized hospitals. It draws patients from Crown Point, Rensselaer, Roselawn, DeMotte, Gary, Highland, Merrillville, Munster and Grant Pak in Illinois.

The expansion will allow it to do more surgeries, including dental surgeries. It will be able to see eight patients at a time instead of just three.

"We'll have more room to offer our services," she said. "We focus on quality of care."

In the future, Lowell Animal Hospital is considering expanding services, adding offerings like orthopedics and more specialized advanced dentistry.

"We're at the tail end of construction," she said. "They're finishing up."

For more information, call 219-300-2148, visit lowellanimalhospital.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.