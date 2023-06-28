The Macy's department store chain, one of the biggest names in retail, plans to open another Region location.

New York City-based Macy's is opening a smaller-format store in the Highland Grove Shopping Center, the sprawling outdoor shopping mall at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street on the far south end of Highland, just north of Schererville and just east of Munster.

"Market by Macy's is taking over the previous Marshall’s space located at 10429 Indianapolis Boulevard," Highland Building Commissioner and Zoning Administrator Ken Mika said.

Macy's plans to invest $1.68 million to renovate the 35,625-square-foot storefront, Mika said.

It's part of the new Market by Macy's concept, which the retailer describes as "the Macy’s you know & love — just a smaller version." Macy's said the smaller stores offer the latest fashion trends but are designed to make shopping quick and easy.

The stores host frequent pop-ups such as for Lelia + Fergie, La Cherie, Flourishing with Grace and Aunt Nettie's. They stock brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Adidas, Lancome and Levi's.

New items arrive weekly from brands like I.N.C. International Concepts. Market by Macy's also has skin care products, beauty advisers and beauty services like foundation matching.

So far Macy's has only opened only a handful of Market by Macy's stores in Texas, Georgia and Missouri. The closest is not far across the state line in Illinois in the Evergreen Plaza in south suburban Evergreen Park by Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. The new concept stores are located in outdoor shopping centers instead of the enclosed malls where Macy's has normally done business.

The outdoor Highland Grove is one of Northwest Indiana's largest shopping centers with 540,932 square feet of retail space. It's home to Taget, Kohl's, Best Buy, Party City, Petco, Burlington, Ashley and other retailers, as well as many restaurants like Olive Garden, Chipotle, Qdoba and MOD Pizza.

The Marshalls space opened up when that store hopped across the street a few years ago to the newer Shops on Main in Schererville, following Dick's Sporting Goods.

Macy's operates full-sized department stores in the Southlake Mall in Hobart and the River Oaks Center in Calumet City. It has an extensive Chicagoland presence after acquiring the former Marshall Field's chain, most notably operating Marshall Field's former flagship store on State Street in the Loop.