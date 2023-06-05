Major Calumet Region employers, including Northwest Indiana's Big Two steelmakers, were named to the Fortune 500 list this year.

Put out every year by Fortune magazine, the Fortune 500 list ranks publicly traded companies based on revenue during the last fiscal year.

Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, ranked 19th with $158 billion in revenue. U.S. Steel, which has Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Gary, placed 186th with $21 billion in revenue.

Cleveland-Cliffs came in 170th with $23 billion in revenue last year.

“As we grow and climb higher on Fortune’s rank, we continue to demonstrate our ability to outperform ourselves year after year.” Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. “The main key to our success is our workforce of 27,000 employees, and we thank each one of our employees for their great work and their sense of common purpose. We also thank our union partners for working hard with us to make Cleveland-Cliffs the great company we are today and will certainly be in the future.”

Merrillville-based NiSource ranked 586th with $5.8 billion in revenue last year. It long had been Northwest Indiana's only Fortune 500 corporate headquarters until it spun off its fast-growing pipeline business.

Walmart, Amazon.com, Exxon Mobil, Apple, UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health, Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, McKesson and Chevron were the top 10 companies in this year's Fortune 500.

"There are signs of progress — slow, but real — in this year's Fortune 500," Fortune 500 Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell wrote. "Fifty-two women run companies on the list, up from 44 at this time last year, meaning more than 10% of the nation's biggest businesses are run by the 'opposite sex' for the first time ever. There are also more Black CEOs running Fortune 500s than ever before — but it's shameful to say that there are still only eight."

Fortune 500 companies based in Indiana include Elevance Health, Eli Lilly, Cummins, Steel Dynamics, Cortea, Thor Industries and Berry Global Group. Zimmer Biomet Holdings barely missed the cut at 509.