VALPARAISO — A custom meat processing plant is on its way to approval in Porter County.

The Plan Commission recommended rezoning land at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Ind. 2 south of Hebron from agricultural to industrial for the project. The county Redevelopment Commission is recommending a new tax increment financing district for the water and sewer infrastructure.

Town Council President John Spinks said the council will allow Project Ribeye to tap on to the town’s water and sewer lines at the company’s expense. At about 1.5 miles, that’s going to be a costly project.

If the Board of Commissioners approves it, the TIF district will allow the company to recoup the infrastructure cost over the length of the TIF.

Nelson Schoon, who co-owns Project Ribeye with his wife, daughters and investors with a minority stake, said he plans to harvest 20 to 25 cattle a day, or 108 a week, although a second shift might be added later. The plant would also handle about 20 hogs a week.

“This is not going to be anything you are familiar with,” Schoon said.

The animals would be kept inside and processed the same day, he promised: “We want to be good neighbors. No animals will be housed overnight.”

The processing plant would have a USDA inspector on site.

“The problem with the meat industry right now is that there is not enough custom processing,” Schoon said.

Indiana raises about 20,000 cattle, but there’s only enough processing capacity to handle about 50,000.

As part of the operation, Schoon plans a retail store that would go much further than labeling products “Made in USA.” They would also say which farm the meat comes from.

The store would be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Schoon plans a refrigerated kiosk for customers to prepay for their orders and be able to unlock a locker with a cellphone.

“We want to go straight to the families,” he said. “We don’t want to compete with the big boys.”

Schoon said Project Ribeye would reserve enough processing capacity to handle 4-H animals for Porter County and its neighbors.

A catwalk would allow the public to observe the processing plant, minus the area where animals are killed.

Schoon doesn’t want children to be traumatized or the animals to suffer undue stress.

Councilman Greg Simms likes the catwalk idea. Indiana Dunes Tourism officials want to send visitors beyond the beach, and Project Ribeye is unusual enough to draw tourists to south county, he said.

Schoon said waste products like blood and offal would be put in barrels for Darling Ingredients, which has a rendering plant in Plymouth. A water filtration system would treat the water, skimming off solids before the wastewater enters the town’s sewer system.

Schoon originally planned to build the plant in DeMotte, but officials there dragged their feet, he said.

He hopes to work with vocational education programs to train future butchers. “It’s a noble profession,” he said.