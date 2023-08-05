Michigan City-based Hitachi Global Air Power US, formerly known as Sullair, acquired Henry Production, Inc., the parent company of Pumps and Service, for an undisclosed sum.

Farmington, New Mexico-based Pumps and Service sells and services compressors, pumps and related equipment. It's distributed Sullair air compressors since 1990.

Hendry Production, Inc. specializes in comprehensive gas compression solutions like fabrication. It has sales and service offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Lubbock, Texas.

“Pumps and Service has strong market share in the southwestern United States and this purchase allows us to cement our sales and service presence in the region,” said John Randall, Hitachi Global Air Power President and CEO. “With the addition of Henry Production, this acquisition also allows us to deepen our customer focus — especially in the oil and gas industry. The added capabilities and expertise Henry Production brings to Hitachi Global Air Power helps further our strategy to provide total seamless solutions to our customers and better answers the evolving needs of our expanding customer base.”

Henry Production dates back to 1962. It started out focusing on gas compression and went on to make high-quality system packages and compressor skids. Pumps and Service started in 1978 and sells engines, cooling towers and other equipment.

The two companies provide customized packages for the oil and gas industry and also serve the mining, construction and food and beverage sectors.

“What’s always set us apart is the level of respect we have for customers and vendors,” said Sam Henry, president of Henry Production and Pumps and Service. “Making a sale is a transaction. Treating a customer with respect creates a partnership. Hitachi Global Air Power operates with those same principles of mutual respect and trust.”

Hitachi plans to retain all Pumps and Service and Henry Production employees. Both companies will continue to operate under their original names for the time being.

Founded in 1965, Hitachi Global Air Power specializes in air compressors that serve a number of industries, including construction, oil and gas, mining, computer chips, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage. It's part of a Japanese multinational with offices around the world.