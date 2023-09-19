MICHIGAN CITY — Donald Pope is driving ever closer to winning a shot at a $1 million grand prize during the Nov. 5 NASCAR Cup Series championship race.

The Michigan City man isn't a NASCAR driver. Instead, he's one of 12 national semi-finalists remaining in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff, a contest that combines one of the most popular motor sports in America with one of its most popular lottery games.

On Sunday, Pope survived a drawing that took out four competitors for the $1 million prize. Four more contenders are due to be eliminated during the Oct. 8 NASCAR race.

Ultimately, four finalists will win a VIP trip for two to the NASCAR championship weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, and the chance to win $1 million during a live, televised drawing.

"I'm really excited about the possibility of winning $1 million," Pope said. "But I think the whole experience — the trip, the race, all of it — would be exciting."

Pope said winning a trip for two to the Nov. 3-5 NASCAR championship would be perfect because he and his wife also will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary that weekend.

Entries to the contest were collected through a Hoosier Lottery promotion in June that saw 35 Indiana residents win a $50 lottery prize pack and a shot at the multi-state NASCAR contest. Pope was the sole Hoosier to be selected as a national semi-finalist.

"Indiana has a rich racing tradition, so this promotion is especially exciting. We will be cheering on our fellow Hoosier and are anxious to find out whether Indiana will have a new millionaire on November 5," said Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery executive director.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park