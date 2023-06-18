As inflation flared in late 2021 and the Federal Reserve started its financial tightening cycle, market pundits, myself included, have been prognosticating the potential hardships the U.S. economy may experience as a result. Instead, defying all of us “know it alls,” this past week ushered in a new bull market in stocks based on index recoveries from the October 2022 lows.

As a reminder, a bull market is defined as a 20% price increase off a previous low in a broad stock market index, usually the S&P 500, although many market indexes can be used for these purposes. A bear market is defined by the opposite, being a 20% decline off a previous index high.

Initial calls for a potential economic recession occurred in late 2021, and the stock market seemed to be pricing this risk throughout 2022 as major stock indexes trended lower month after month until bottoming and bouncing in October.

Defying much of these early forecasts of doom, now halfway through June, the U.S. economy continues to show remarkable resilience. No recession has manifested, the stock market has found itself in a new bull market (based on October 2022 lows), and now the Federal Reserve has stabilized interest rate policy, albeit perhaps temporarily, while higher than desired inflation continues to moderate.

So far markets seem to have impressively dodged a regional banking crisis, an expanding conflict in Ukraine and a clown-like debt ceiling debate in Washington. Now with the Fed going on pause, whispers of a perfectly engineered soft landing grow louder. Is it possible we may just pull this whole COVID economic reboot off without a serious hitch?

It’s hard, if not impossible, to answer this question with anything other than a strong “maybe.” That being said, if the economy and markets do avoid a recession and retrenchment lower, it will be unlike any other financial tightening cycle I have experienced during my 30 year career, reminding me of what I say are the most dangerous four words in investing, “this time it’s different.”

Before we get too enthusiastic about our newly minted bull market, however, it’s a good idea to spend a little time examining what we have going on. To me one of the most exciting, and at the same time very concerning, features of the current market cycle is the amazing level of concentration in the current uptrend.

As one might expect, the S&P 500 index is comprised of 500 large U.S. companies, which sounds very diversified. In practice however, the index is extremely concentrated with the top 10 stocks in the index making up roughly 35% of the total price weight of the index. Included in these highly weighted stocks are six large tech stocks (AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, NVDA, META) that have dominated the market appreciation during 2022.

This is exciting because these well-known large tech stocks tend to be owned by many individual investors, making this for many a fun time to be an investor. It is concerning, however, because each of these stocks has become increasingly expensive from an earnings perspective, and when I look at some of the factors I believe are driving these stocks, namely the promise of artificial intelligence, the future still looks considerably opaque.

Before I get truly enthusiastic about the new bull market cycle, I would like to see more stocks start to participate. Dividend stocks, small- and medium-sized companies, energy and industrial stocks and many other sectors have been fairly stagnant for months. To be truly confident I will want the cycle to move beyond big tech.

A lesson I learned long ago, however, is you work with the market you’ve been given, not the one you think should exist. A super-concentrated market like this one requires specific decision making, which may not be easy. For those who own some of these big tech stocks, myself included, I get it, it’s been a heck of a ride, but logically we all know no tree grows to the sky. Good luck, and hang on tight.