My 13-year-old son Ethan has Down Syndrome. Being the parent of a young person with a disability is both one of the most fulfilling and challenging journeys one can experience.

One of the unique things about this experience is the pace of parenting Ethan is unique. He hits his milestones on a different timeline than his older siblings did, which has both pros and cons. The golden years of Ethan’s childhood have been a little longer, and the teenage angst so common with early 13-15 year-olds has yet to emerge. Or, in other words, he still thinks I’m super cool. I’ll take it.

By far, one of the toughest challenges of parenting a child with a disability comes in the realm of education. The Catholic schools attended by his siblings have lacked the confidence to help educate him, and the public school programs for kids with disabilities in both Lake and Porter counties have undergone tremendous changes in the past five to 10 years, leading frankly to some confusion and uncertainty for both school systems and families.

But as parents, we have a job to do, so we use the resources available and try to make the best decisions we can for Ethan. I also know we are not alone in this voyage, as most families of kids with disabilities have felt the same at some point. It helps to have this strong community of support.

Fortunately, this community of parents in Indiana is also a community of fierce activism, and there can be no doubt, parents of kids with disabilities are a tough bunch. This activism on the state level has generated unique results, one of which is now beyond the pilot level, and since it involves money, it is fitting for the column.

Starting in 2022 for the 2022-2023 school year, Indiana created a new scholarship and grant program for students requiring special education services. The program, called the Indiana Education Scholarship Account, or INESA, allows families of students ages 5 to 21 who need special education services, utilizing an individualized education program (IEP) or a special needs service plan from a private school, to essentially direct public education dollars allocated for the child to services and education resources the family feels best provide for the child’s unique learning needs.

In order to qualify for the INESA, the family must also meet income qualifications. Currently, the qualifying student’s household must not exceed the income requirement of 400% of the Federal Free or Reduced School Meals limit, currently equivalent to about $222,000 for a family of four.

In order to access these funds, the student cannot be enrolled in the public or state charter schools. The amount of funding available to the family depends on factors such as the school system the student lives in and the level of special educations services the student requires. I’ve seen indications INESA funds can range from $7,000 to $17,000, which can be directed toward expenses such as private school tuition, educational services like testing fees, speech, occupational and other therapies, school-sponsored extracurricular activities, and up to $750 annually for education related transportation.

The INESA program is administered through an innovative online portal, which is designed to function like an online savings account. The account even allows families to “roll over” up to $1,000 in unused funds from one school year to the next. In watching the demos online, it’s clear the state intended to make utilizing this innovative program as intuitive and simple as it could. The state INESA web site even has a calculator which parents can use to estimate their INESA funding amount.

It’s not hard to imagine how over time the INESA program could inspire entirely new choices in educational providers in our state. So, as we head into the summer months, families that have been searching for the best education options for their kids should learn more about this innovative program. Start at www.in.gov/tos/inesa.