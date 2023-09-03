If you are reading this column on Sunday, Sept. 3, and you have student loans, then your student loans have already “re-started” accruing interest and a payment is due for the first time in years in less than a month.

As an advisor helping families work to achieve financial security over time, I despise what the government has done to Americans with these products. Forget the Supreme Court and the Biden administration, forget the rhetoric and forget the politics, what the government has really done to so many families with its payment starts and stops and its interest rate pauses, in my opinion, is created confusion, confusion resulting in, for many, poor decision making and ultimately greater financial burdens over time.

At this point, however, it looks like the confusion is about to come to an end. Interest is started and payments are right down the road. So, let’s talk about some strategies to get a handle on these products and begin to manage them sensibly.

Those who have graduated college in the past three years have been able to put their loans on the back burner, but now is the time to take inventory and get a plan. First, let’s talk about reality. My young adult children have probably switched addresses two to three times each in the past few years, so the first thing a borrower can do is make sure the lender knows where they are. According to guidance provided by the federal government, borrowers should receive a billing statement in the next two weeks. Those not receiving a statement should not assume their loan has been lost, but rather that their lender has lost track of them.

In addition, some changes have occurred on the loan servicer side in the past few years, and any time a financial services company does a transition, the opportunity for errors rises. For those who haven’t done so already, it’s time to log into studentaid.gov and get reacquainted with your loan account, understand balances, and find out who the loan is serviced by. I find this site to use crazy difficult security settings, so I recommended starting the log in process sooner than later, as you might find out logging in is not as easy as you hope. Once you figure out who is serving your loans, I also suggest creating a log in to the servicers’ website so you can make sure your contact information is up to date and stay on top of your balances and options. The time to start on this is also now.

Student loan borrowers are automatically enrolled in a 10-year repayment plan, but there may be other options available depending on earnings levels. The studentaid.gov website has information on the new SAVE plan, which involves income-based repayment options and for those grads who have not yet found permanent professional employment, information on deferring repayment a bit longer can also be found on the site. In addition, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF) has also been expanded for those working in government, education or the non-profit sector. Those thinking they may be eligible should get educated on the PSLF as well.

Once borrowers have confirmed balances and payments, connected with their loan servicer and made sure their contact information is up to date, it's time to formulate a plan to eliminate this debt efficiently. In my experience, student loan payments and balances can have a material long term impact on wealth accumulation, building financial security, and even emotional well-being. Despite the political rhetoric, I think it is now clear the government is not going to forgive these debts for most Americans. It’s time to manage these loans like any other unsecured debt, and get rid of them as soon as feasible.