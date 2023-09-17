We looked at a little map on my riding buddy Austin’s phone. Austin, my brother Mario, and I were about to descend into the big hilly woods of Brown County State Park for a full-day mountain bike ride and mountain bike festival. Austin pointed to a confusing squiggle of lines, laid over more squiggly topographic lines. “We have to make sure to make this right turn about two thirds into the ride, then the full ride will be 18 miles. Nine down, and nine up. If we miss it, it’s gonna be 28 miles, 19 down and nine up. We have to make this turn.”

He seemed to have a plan, and we were excited. I turned my fitness tracking app on to track my ride, and off we went, up and down, up and down, through the big woods of the park. A little over two hours later, we were deep in the forest, having crested and descended three tall ridges. Now in a valley, which meant a climb was ahead, and I was getting tired. I checked my fitness watch. My distance was recorded at 12 miles! It couldn’t be; I took out my phone and checked my GPS app. We were way off course. We had missed the turn.

My fatigue immediately turned to despair. A 10-mile wrong turn. An hour later we came out of the woods into the mountain bike festival. Exhausted and despairing I sat in the grass eating my pulled pork sandwich, all the while looking at the woods across the field thinking, “Now I have to go back in there and ride up, up, up to the camper.” The idea was overwhelming. It’s the exact same way I feel about the Presidential campaign season now getting underway, and we still have 14 months to go. Didn't we just do this? I’m guessing I’m not alone.

Look, I understand our nation is deeply divided right now. Americans have been factionalized, stoked by cable news if you’re a Boomer, and social media if you’re a Millennial. We wallow in our echo chambers, consumed by the cult of personality as politicos posture and propagandize 24 hours a day. Political parties have positioned themselves like rival sports teams, as we root for one, and jeer the other. Everyone interpreting their team’s own version of the truth.

Despite the opinion-driven relativism of modern ideological politics, however, objective truth does still exist. Or said simply, there still exists a cold, hard reality, and despite the fatalistic drama always present in every political campaign, the 2024 election is destined to be perhaps the most economically impactful in recent decades, maybe even in my lifetime.

One primary reason for this, in my mind, is the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017, or most often referred to in the media as the Trump Tax Cuts, which end in tax year 2025. Now, I know for some, anything with the name Trump elicits derision, but hear me out.

I work with actual middle-class families in the middle of the country, and there is no doubt the TCJA simplified and lowered taxes for most American families I work with. Did it reduce taxes for “the rich”? Of course, the rich pay most of the taxes, but it also greatly benefited lower income families, for many eliminating federal income taxes, and it especially benefited my retirees, many of whom now pay effective federal tax rates of less than 10%. I have enjoyed doing financial planning for families in this tax environment.

Regardless of my experience, or anyone else’s opinion on the topic, however, the smart money says this tax law is toast in tax year 2026. The next administration will set the tone of economic and tax policy, likely for the next decade, and this policy transition will come at a time when the national debt exceeds 100% of GDP (always a higher risk time with any economy), inflation is flaring and interest on the $32 trillion national debt becomes a serious policy headwind. I can’t imagine a higher stakes time for a policy transition, and it’s staring us right in the face.

So, despite my exhaustion, we are going to get to work. We are going to listen to the candidates. Look at their policy history, explore their underlying philosophies and try to apply some critical thinking to their economic rhetoric and policy. We won’t get personal, it won’t be every week, and I will try very hard to be non-partisan, but it’s time for us all to get educated. Regardless of whom any of us decides to support, let’s try not being surprised by the economy we inherit because of it in 2025 and beyond.