A new design firm in Winfield is offering interior design services.

Design Direct NWI at 7617 E. 116 Ave. does home design, providing consulting for furniture, art and contractors. The firm does not charge directly for its design work, instead referring clients to contractors and suppliers and getting paid through them.

The firm is aiming to serve the entire Northwest Indiana market, seeking to help clients who are looking to paint walls, install lighting or renovate kitchens or bathrooms in their homes.

It's the latest venture of Ula Davitt, a local gallery owner. She hopes to give people the chance to redesign their homes so they "look straight out of a magazine."

"Instead of having a middleman or firm, now you can contact a supplier’s designer directly," she said. "We are a team of professionals who came together to serve our client. You can have custom furniture, window treatments, or renovation without a designer’s upcharge. It is possible because each designer is paid by their vendors."

Design Direct NWI aims to keep its services affordable to ensure they're accessible to the public, Davitt said.

"We can help you set a budget and guide you in making the right investments while achieving your desired look and functionality," she said.

Davitt, an art and accessory consultant, specializes in professional art hanging service, rearranging furniture and vignette displays. She's partnered with Michele Ramirez, a floor plan and furniture expert at Walter E Smithe on U.S. 30 in Merrillville, and Julie Mintz, a project innovator who serves as a cross between a general contractor and a designer.

For more information, call 708-745-4100 or find Design Direct NWI on Facebook or Instagram.