Editor's note: Following publication of this article, INDOT informed The Times that smaller signs recognizing Presidents Benjamin Harrison and Abraham Lincoln will be installed under the new Indiana welcome signs.

So long Benjamin Harrison. We hardly knew you.

After years of touting a one-term 19th century leader as "America's Hoosier President" on the state's highway welcome signs, even though Harrison was born in Ohio and didn't even win the popular vote in 1888, Indiana has decided to take a different route.

On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled a new welcome sign that highlights Indiana as a whole as a tourism destination, instead of continuing to focus its front-door promotional efforts on a president even many Jeopardy! contestants would have a hard time recalling.

The new sign reads "More to Discover IN Indiana" and "Estd. 1816," referring to the year Indiana was established as the 19th state, and uses the style developed as part of the statewide tourism branding launched last year by the Indiana Destination Development Corp. (IDDC).

The clear, simple sign also no longer includes a "Welcome" phrase, the "Crossroads of America" state motto, or the occasionally seen "Lincoln's Boyhood Home" designation.

The signs initially will be installed on the state line at 19 interstate highway locations by May 26, prior to the influx of visitors expected for the annual Indianapolis 500 auto race scheduled for May 28 in Speedway, Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) then is planning to install an additional 57 entry signs along non-interstate routes by the end of June.

"This statewide project is an effort made through both the IDDC and INDOT to display and amplify the Hoosier state's hospitality to our visitors," said Gov. Eric Holcomb during a sign unveiling ceremony at the speedway.

Elaine Bedel, IDDC secretary and CEO, said the new-look signs showcase Indiana's commitment to tourism and economic growth, and highlight the importance of providing an enhanced travel experience for visitors to Indiana.

"We are thrilled to extend the reach of the IN Indiana campaign throughout the entire state. Tourists and residents will have a warm Indiana welcome whenever they cross our state borders," Bedel said.

INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith also announced the state transportation agency's 10-year program to replace or renovate highway rest areas, which began in 2021 on Interstate 65 just south of Lake County, next will focus on a $32 million rebuild of the state's Clear Creek Welcome Center on I-70 near Terre Haute in west-central Indiana.

"Clear Creek Welcome Center is one of the first stops for many visitors to Indiana," said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. "The upgraded facility will create a more modern and inviting space with new amenities that showcase Indiana's hospitality and charm."

The new welcome center is scheduled to open in 2025.

