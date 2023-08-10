The Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association is offering a certificate on workplace productivity and "getting out of email hell."

The group that supports the professional development of women in the Calumet Region has rolled out a new certificate program called “Optimizing You! Priorities, Processes, and Getting Out of Email Hell." It's aimed at boosting productivity.

Participants can learn new skills so they can optimize their workdays and become more productive workers. Presenter Craig Sroda, the CEO and owner of South Bend-based VCIO Global, will teach tips on tricks on how to augment workflow and get more out of their time, such as by putting Microsoft Office Suite to use.

He runs a consulting company that advises businesses on technology, IT strategy and digital transformation.

Attendees can learn how to get 20% of their workday back, optimize their day to attain the best results, go paperless, manage priorities, collaborate with teams and get out of email hell.

The class will take place via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 29. The Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association will mail out certificates of completion to all the participants.

Participation is limited, so anyone interested is encouraged to register early.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association aims to help women advance their careers by bringing them together for networking with leaders in a number of industries, offering them support, hosting annual awards and providing education like the "Optimizing You!" seminar.

For more information, visit nwiiwa.org.