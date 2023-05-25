Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A judge is prepared to sell off one of the largest collections of private property in Gary to pay off a man’s $8 million overdue property tax bills.

Andrew L. Young has been shielding his troubled real estate business in bankruptcy court from a mountain of tax bills owed on hundreds of parcels he owns in and around Gary.

Young and his legal team had wanted the court to give him more time to reorganize his enterprises into a more profitable condition under more-forgiving Chapter 11 bankruptcy rules.

However, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge James Ahler ruled this week that Young’s time is up.

The judge ordered Young to comply with more-stringent Chapter 7 bankruptcy rules requiring the forced sale of his real estate holdings.

It was a victory for Lake County Treasurer and Auditor’s offices attorneys battling Young in court for nearly six years.

Lake County Treasurer John Petalas said Thursday that he welcomes Ahler’s decision.

County attorneys said Young’s unpaid tax debt denies revenues to Gary schools and other essential government services, and shifts his tax burden onto his less-fortunate neighbors.

Young countered that argument Thursday, saying he has been paying more than his fair share and would prefer to be known as someone who invested in Gary when tens of thousands have walked away from the Steel City.

“The bigger story here is that tax assessment in Calumet Township, which is Gary, is not uniform," he said. "Some of my properties have been underassessed and some have been over assessed.

“People said ’Andy’s just a cheapskate,’ but this is affecting all taxpayers. Some neighborhood assessments have gone up 300%, 500%, and one in Miller has gone up 1,100%.”

Young sought shelter from his tax bills by filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

He said he has active appeals in state tax court on his claims of erroneous property assessments.

Attorneys for the county treasurer’s office said these arguments are a delaying tactic that has spun out Young’s bankruptcy proceedings well beyond the usual time.

Ahler agreed, ruling that Young’s real estate income has been exceeding his expenses for years, and the economic picture is unlikely to improve.

“The only means by which (Young’s business) could meet his ongoing obligations would be through liquidating its real estate holdings,” he wrote in a 26-page decision.

Young, a resident of Chicago's far northern suburbs, began buying up tax-delinquent properties in 1999 through his businesses — including Andy's Truck and Equipment Co., Surplus Management Systems LLC, Gary II LLC and D.A.Y. Investments LLC — as well as in his own name.

The city of Gary has long attracted land speculators like Young who buy once-valuable real estate at depressed prices in the hope of scoring a windfall profit someday.

Young bought much of his real estate holdings through Lake County tax sales, the largest government-sponsored real estate auction in the state.

These auctions offered Young access to thousands of abandoned houses and businesses, plus vacant and overgrown parcels blighted in the wake of permanent job losses in the area’s heavy industry as well as white and black flight to the suburbs.

Gary’s population plummeted from a peak of 178,320 in 1960 to 67,972 in July 2022, according to STATS Indiana and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The downside to speculating in Gary’s real estate market is affording the annual toll of property tax in a city with one of the highest tax rates in the state.

Young has been successful in fending off county tax collectors, unlike most landowners who are usually cowed into paying up under threat of having their homes, businesses and lands seized and sold at a tax-sale auction to the highest bidder.

But Young also has had the means — he has paid legal fees in the six-figure range — and the moxie to defend his tax rights.

Young challenged local property assessments practices through a 2009 bankruptcy, eventually settling out of court in a deal for $904,000 in back taxes between 2012 and 2013.

Young said he thought he won a concession from county officials to reform their practices during a general tax reassessment.

He now claims that Lake officials reneged on their end of the bargain because county reassessments since 2012 have done nothing to correct property values in Gary.