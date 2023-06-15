 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Planned Chicago casino inches toward state approval

Northwest Indiana's four gaming destinations in Hammond, East Chicago, Gary and Michigan City are getting closer toward having to compete with a Chicago casino.

On Thursday, the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) unanimously granted a finding of "preliminary suitability" to Bally's Corp., the Rhode Island company selected 13 months ago by city officials for the first-ever Chicago casino license created by the 2019 Illinois General Assembly.

The designation confirms that Bally's appears to meet the basic qualifications for the Chicago casino owner's license, following an extensive investigation of the company, its leadership, investors and development plans by the state gaming regulatory agency.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces that she's selected Bally's to construct a casino, hotel and entertainment facility in Chicago

IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter said the agency will maintain a close watch on Bally's as it takes the next steps toward licensure, including an assessment of its gaming operations, practice gaming sessions, issuance of a temporary operating permit and final IGB approval.

"This is not the final act in this opera," Fruchter said. "By design, the licensing process is a rigorous and significant undertaking for everyone involved."

Bally's initially plans to open a temporary casino featuring 750 slot machines and 50 table games, two restaurants, a bar and a coffee shop spread across three floors at the former Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash.

Soo Kim, Bally's chairman, told the IGB that when visitors see the work Bally's has done at Medinah to create a casino inside the 111-year-old auditorium-style structure, while preserving its unique and ornate architectural flourishes, they'll say "wow."

"We asked the city of Chicago to bet on Bally's and we're here to pay that bet off," Kim said.

No opening date for the temporary casino was announced at the IGB meeting. It likely will be late summer or fall, at the earliest, before Bally's secures the needed approvals to open its doors to the public.

In the meantime, Bally's Chicago Vice President and General Manager Mark Wong said the company is in the process of training some 200 new hires at its "dealer school," and actively recruiting more staff at job fairs across the city.

Bally's also is planning to construct a $1.7 billion permanent casino, entertainment and hotel complex at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in the city's River North neighborhood.

That facility will feature some 3,400 slot machines and 173 table games, or approximately twice as many gaming positions as the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, along with a 500-room hotel and a 3,000-seat theater, among other amenities.

It's tentatively scheduled to open in early 2026.

The company now named Bally's was known until 2020 as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, and its 15 casinos in 14 states, including the former Tropicana Casino in Evansville, Indiana, and the former Jumer's Casino in Rock Island, Illinois, mainly were acquired through purchases, not new construction.