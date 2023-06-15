Planned Chicago casino inches toward state approval

"No other dunes than ours show such bewildering displays of dune movement and existence, such labyrinths of motion, form and life. They are without a parallel." - Henry Chandler Cowles, 1917

It took the might of the wind off Lake Michigan to form the most distinctive feature of the South Shore.

Year-round – particularly in the summer – millions of visitors from longtime Region residents to tourists traveling from Illinois or other exotic locales flock to the mecca of Northwest Indiana: the dunes.

The Indiana Dunes State Park was established in 1925. It took a little longer and some compromises between business and environmental camps for the creation of a port and national lakeshore, leading to The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in 1966.

There are so many activities and attractions on our sandy shores that they are too numerous to mention. But here are a few favorites: Swimming, hiking, biking, camping, the singing sand, dunegrass, skipping stones along the beach, sand castles, maple sugar time, flora and fauna, the "blowouts," the nature centers, and class field trips to Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm.

While today the entire Lake Michigan coast line has been settled for use as homes, factories and businesses, we can thank the efforts of the first environmentalists of the early 20th century for the preserved parts of our coastline. These efforts are continuing today thanks to groups such as Save the Dunes and the Marquette Plan, championed by U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky.

Just don't let Diana of the Dunes scare you. She won't hurt you ... if you're from the Region.