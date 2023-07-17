CHICAGO — Lake Calumet originally bordered the edge of what's now the Pullman neighborhood when industrialist George Pullman bought the land in the late 1870s and early 1880s.

It's long since receded, and railroad tracks now border the eastern edge of a community landscape shaped by man, one man most of all.

The railroad magnate built a luxury sleeper-car factory and surrounded it with a planned worker community that remains architecturally and historically significant, said Mark Bouman, Chicago Region Program director at the Field Museum.

The neighborhood has seen an influx in investment in recent years, including the Method soap factory, the Gothan Greens indoor farm, the Pullman Artspace Lofts and the Whole Foods distribution center that relocated there from Munster. But the biggest catalyst may have been the designation of the neighborhood as a National Monument in 2015, making it part of the National Park System.

Pullman was upgraded to a National Historic Park this year. The bistate Calumet Region is now bookended with the Indiana Dunes National Park to the east and the Pullman National Historic Park to the west; advocates for a Calumet National Heritage Area say that would make it easier to administer the designation of the Region as a nationally significant place.

The National Park Service would maintain the Calumet National Heritage Area, which proponents say would elevate the Region's status and help attract more visitors.

"Pullman has a lot of high-energy supporters and stakeholders and passion from elected officials, and they rallied to change our name from a monument to a historical park," Assistant Superintendent Sue Bennett said. "When we say monument, people think there is a monument, a statue of a guy on a horse on a plinth in a park. When you say historical park, it just makes a little more sense."

Pullman founded his rail manufacturing company in the 1860s after buying old rail cars and refurbishing them, National Park Service Ranger Alex Rubenstein said. He started building railcars from scratch, and the company grew to feed the demands of a growing nation.

"Instead of having factories in various places like Detroit and Elmira, New York, he decided to consolidate here in Chicago," he said. "He made his fortune here in Chicago by helping raise up the Chicago streets. They laid down a sewer system on the ground and raised up the city and then filled in underneath so it would be porous and 6 feet higher. His company did that. And he liked Chicago. After a short stint in Colorado, he came back."

Pullman built a factory with transfer bays so they could be worked on as they moved from one bay to the next.

"It was sort of an early version of an assembly line. In fact, Henry Ford visited to see how things were done here and used the lessons to create the first linear assembly line."

Workers who lived in the Pullman community and walked to work at the factory also built fancy dining cars, chapel cars and other types of train cars in an era when rail was the way to travel across the country. They made boxcar-like troop transport cars for both world wars, as well as hospital cars for the Red Cross.

There's a persistent myth that the first car Pullman made transported President Abraham Lincoln's body back from Washington to Springfield.

"It did join the Lincoln funeral train but never actually carried his body," he said. "But the Pullman Company was very good at self-marketing and preceded the marketing campaigns of today."

The water tower in Pullman was once the tallest building west of New York City. It needed to be massive because the factory was initially steam-powered, with water drawn in from Lake Calumet or Lake Michigan.

Pullman also constructed homes for workers and a full town that included a since-razed arcade, an early version of an enclosed shopping mall and the Hotel Florence, which was named for his daughter.

"It's undergoing some construction. The first floor is open to some special events, but it's not open just yet," Rubenstein said. "You can however go onto the porch and look inside at the rooms. They are pretty beautiful. I'm a sucker for wood paneling, and it's got that in spades."

The arcade was home to dry-goods stores, dentists, offices, a library and a Broadway-style theater that could seat 1,000 people.

"It was the first indoor mall in the Midwest," he said.

Pullman built one church for his community for every denomination to use.

"At first it sat empty because no congregation could afford the high rent. The town was supposed to be profit-making because all the homes were for rent. You couldn't buy them. You had to rent them. That was just one of the sticking points people had."

Living in the neighborhood, however, had its perks: indoor plumbing with indoor toilets and running water that otherwise would have been unattainable to the working class in Chicago at that time, Rubenstein said. The company took care of trash removal and landscaping. The houses were built to retain heat in the winter and with windows and skylights that made them cool in the summer.

"People had their own front yards and backyards," he said. "That would not have been reasonable for the working class in Chicago. There was an innovative wastewater system that separated rainwater from household waste that they use today. There were lots of activities for people to do, like sports teams and bands. Pullman tried to make this an attractive place for people to live."

The rents were about 29% more expensive than in surrounding neighborhoods. There was also a great deal of oversight in which company inspectors could enter a house at any time and check to see whether it was neat, clean and orderly.

"There were company spies listening to conversations to see if people were saying anything disparaging about the company," he said. "Pullman wanted his workers to have a certain level of decorum and proper behavior. They were living in this very proper neighborhood so should live this proper life. That sort of paternalism didn't sit well with a lot of people."

Tensions came to a head in 1894, when a historic strike took place.

Over a decade, the amount of rail traffic in the United States tripled. Railroads overextended themselves, building more rail, and some went bankrupt. As the country headed into a depression, Pullman didn't need as many workers at the factory. So he reduced hours, let some workers go and cut wages by as much as 25% to 50%.

"That became almost starvation wages," Rubenstein said. "At the same time, rents were raised. It didn't sit so well."

Eugene Debs organized workers who went on strike and staged a boycott of any trains with Pullman cars, which brought train traffic to a standstill. There were stories of produce rotting in boxcars.

Pullman and railroad presidents conspired with the Grover Cleveland administration to attach mail cars to all the trains, so they couldn't be meddled with, and the government had the license to send in the armed forces.

"There were riots, damage to cars, and people being shot and killed over the country, but not so much here in Pullman because they had lots of guards," he said. "The strike was over in two months. Workers did not get what they wanted. They did not get concessions. The one benefit they received was that Grover Cleveland signed legislation making Labor Day a national holiday. Thanks to the Pullman strike, we now have the Labor Day holiday."

No one came out of the strike well, Rubenstein said. Pullman's reputation was tarnished. Debs was jailed. Workers still struggled to make ends meet.

Visitors can explore the neighborhood and multimillion-dollar Visitors Center in the old Administration Building to learn more about the cradle of industrial and labor history. Exhibits, such as a re-creation of a Pullman car and a scale model of what the factory grounds looked like before some of the buildings were razed, explain what happened and the far-reaching national impact.

The National Park Service, residents and community groups continue to work to preserve the neighborhood and its storied history.

"President Obama only was able to name it a National Monument in 2015 because of all the hard work of the neighborhood groups here," Rubenstein said. "The neighborhood wouldn't exist. There were plans to knock down the whole factory and the neighborhood to put in industrial parks.

"Without the Historic Pullman Foundation, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, without their courage to stand up, this wouldn't exist now. We still partner a great deal with the National Pullman Porter Museum, the Historic Pullman Foundation, the Pullman Civic Organization and all of these great organizations that are still in the neighborhood. Without them, we would not be here today."