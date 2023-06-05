CROWN POINT — The Lake County recorder is urging property owners to enroll in a free program that provides an alert any time their name is included in homeownership or mortgage documents filed at the recorder's office.

Recorder Gina Pimentel said the Property Fraud Alert service enables Lake County residents or businesses to track possible fraudulent recordings that affect their properties.

Property owners can sign up by selecting Lake County, Indiana, from the drop-down menu at propertyfraudalert.com.

Individuals can choose to receive alerts by email or telephone call.

According to the recorder's office, there is an increasing number of mortgage fraud and identity-theft cases in Lake County and across the country, and victims are often unaware that their homes or identities have been stolen.

While Property Fraud Alert cannot prevent all fraud from happening, it does provide a warning for property owners to take appropriate action if they determine that possible fraudulent activity has taken place, Pimentel said.

For example, a person may file a bogus property deed making it appear that the actual owner transferred ownership of a parcel to someone else.

The person then takes the deed to a bank, fraudulently obtains a mortgage and disappears with a large amount of money.

Individuals participating in Property Fraud Alert would be notified when the deed transfer was filed with the recorder and could take action to stop the unlawful property transfer and mortgage fraud.

The recorder's office especially recommends that the elderly, people living in long-term care facilities, absentee property owners, and owners who spent much of the year out of town to consider signing up for the free alerts.

Property owners in Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties, as well as Will County, Illinois, also can sign up for alerts by selecting their county on the propertyfraudalert.com drop-down menu.

