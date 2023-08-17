Several Northwest Indiana firms have landed on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States.

Portage-based MSI Express, a contract manufacturer and contract packager of shelf-stable foods, ranked 1,085th nationally with 547% growth over the last three years. Portage-based BNutty Peanut Butter, which makes artisan peanut butter, placed 1,739th with 321% growth.

Munster-based Cargox, a logistics and transportation firm, came in 1,782th with 312% growth over the last three years. The Merrillville-based environmental services firm Siltworm ranked No. 3455 with 144% revenue growth over the last three years.

"Siltworm, Inc. making it onto the Inc 5000 list is a true testament to our team's unwavering dedication and belief in our mission," founder Joe Moore said. "Drawing from my 16 years of construction experience, we set out to revolutionize erosion and sediment control. Our journey from a small venture to a nationwide presence speaks to the strong relationships we've built with our clients, distributors, and industry peers. As we expand, our commitment to exceptional experiences and top-quality products remains steadfast. This recognition fuels our drive to continue pushing forward, solidifying Siltworm, Inc.'s legacy as a symbol of innovation, responsibility, and excellence in erosion control."

The company ranked 39th among Indiana-based firms and 26th among environmental services companies. It makes erosion and sediment control products it distributes through business-to-business channels, including the Siltworm filter sock for construction sites where earth is being moved. The product shields against water pollutants, retaining an estimated 97% of sediment.

The company estimates its products, which are mainly made in Elkhart, have diverted over 30 million pounds of recyclable materials from landfills and intercepted more than 20 million pounds of sediment that would have infiltrated waterways.

“We have weathered the storms that many entrepreneurs with fast-growing companies encounter. While we may not be doing everything perfectly, it gives us confidence that we’re growing the right way in the right places setting us and our entire team up for consistent and sustained success for years to come," said DJ Moore, CEO of Siltworm, Inc. “This award underscores our belief that a thriving business is built on a foundation of trust, intentional behavior, and a relentless focus on both individual and collective growth. As we continue to lead with purpose, our goal remains clear: to honor God by providing unlimited opportunities and positively impacting the world."

This year's Inc. 5000 companies have grown by an average of 2,238% and added 1.1 million jobs over the last three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

