Times staff
The South Shore Line will hold a job fair Aug. 8 to help fill multiple open entry-level positions.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, Suncoast Room, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City.
The commuter railroad said its open positions include lineman/signalman apprentice, train dispatcher, on-board ticket collector, track laborer/maintainer and terminal carman/cleaner.
Staff members from the Track, Line & Signal, Mechanical, Transportation and Human Resources departments will be at the fair to talk to candidates.
Prospective applicants may apply for positions in-person at the job fair via mobile device, and on-the-spot interviews may occur. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their résumés.
