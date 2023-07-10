The $1.5 million federal grant St. Catherine Hospital recently landed is part of an ongoing modernization of the hospital's cardiac catheterization lab.

The multiphase project is bringing advanced equipment and procedural systems to the century-old hospital in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood. It will result in new cabinets, flooring and other enhancements to the control room.

St. Catherine has renovated two of its three cath lab suites within the last two years, said Mary Miller, director of cardiovascular services for Community Healthcare System.

"We've been doing about one per year and making sure that we stagger it so that we still have patient care accessibility," she said. "This third lab that this cab table is going in will likely be completed within the next year."

The improvements are dramatic, she said.

"The room itself will be completely redone from floor to ceiling," she said. "The lighting will be redone. The anesthesia booms that allows us to capture gases for anesthesia, sedations, etcetera are currently wall-mounted. That's very cumbersome. This will move with the patient. It will allow for greater care and ease of care for the patient."

The grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration will fund an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table. It's image-guided therapy system designed by Philips Healthcare that provides high quality imaging at low X-ray dose levels. It results in more precise diagnoses and better treatment for patients.

"There's going to be the ability for IVIS, an ultrasound device that goes inside the artery and actually takes pictures inside the artery," she said. "There's multiple things this table can do that will be very beneficial to the population."

The technology features Cardiac Swing to capture difficult angiography views, StentBoost Live to enhance visualization during balloon and stent placement in coronary arteries and real-time 3D impressions for complex vascular surgeries. The work should start in early January and take about three months to complete, Miller said.

"They'll be ripping out flooring and putting in new ceiling tiles and everything," she said. "Phillips offers great technology. They have a good support team, which is very vital in the cath lab. This is going to help that caregivers at St. Catherine to provide the best care."

Community Healthcare System also recently brought in more diagnostic tools for heart disease for its whole hospital system, Miller said.

"We're always working ahead and looking ahead," she said. "We never finish."